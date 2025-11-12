Album di cover per i DAMNED: “Not Like Everybody Else” fuori a Gennaio 2026

L’album, concepito come un tributo al chitarrista Brian James, vedrà la partecipazione di Dave Vanian alla voce, Captain Sensible alla chitarra, Paul Gray al basso, Monty Oxymoron alle tastiere e, per la prima volta in oltre 40 anni, Rat Scabies alla batteria.Questa la tracklist:
There’s A Ghost In My House (R. Dean Taylor)
Summer In The City (Joe Cocker)
Making Time (The Creation)
Gimme Danger (Iggy & The Stooges)
See Emily Play (Pink Floyd)
I’m Not Like Everybody Else (The Kinks)
Heart Full Of Soul (The Yardbirds)
You Must Be A Witch (The Lollipop Shoppe)
When I Was Young (The Animals)
The Last Time (The Rolling Stones)
