ALL COASTED in tour in Croazia e Slovenia!

Apprendiamo con piacere che nel fine settimana gli All Coasted saranno in tour fuori dagli italici confini, per la precisione faranno due date in Croazia ed in Slovenia. Dateci dentro!

Get ready for two exclusive shows with All Coasted! They’re coming to Maribor, Slovenia on September 27 and Pula, Croatia on September 28. Don’t miss the chance to meet them and hear their new EP “Never Ending Puppet Show”.

Short Bio:

All Coasted is an italian punk rock band formed in Vicenza, Italy in 2015. The band is characterized by a heterogeneous sound, rebel lyrics and explosive live shows.

With more than a hundred shows behind the band shared the stage with international artists by the likes of NOFX, Sick of It All, Frank Turner, Teenage Bottlerocket, Get Dead, Masked Intruder e Talco.

On June 9th the band releases the new EP “Never Ending Puppet Show” for Striped Records. The band will hit the stage of Punk Rock Raduno in Bergamo with Chixdiggit! For the release party.