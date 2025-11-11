Amyl and the Sniffers nominati ai Grammy 2026

La band australiana Amyl and the Sniffers ha ricevuto una nomination ai Grammy Awards 2026 nella categoria Best Rock Performance per l’album U Should Not Be Doing That.

La cerimonia di premiazione si terrà il 1° febbraio 2026, e vedrà gli Amyl and the Sniffers competere con alcuni dei nomi più influenti del rock contemporaneo. Una candidatura che conferma la band come una delle realtà più autentiche e potenti del panorama attuale.