Amyl and the Sniffers nominati ai Grammy 2026

byDeka
11 Novembre 2025
La band australiana Amyl and the Sniffers ha ricevuto una nomination ai Grammy Awards 2026 nella categoria Best Rock Performance per l’album U Should Not Be Doing That.
La cerimonia di premiazione si terrà il 1° febbraio 2026, e vedrà gli Amyl and the Sniffers competere con alcuni dei nomi più influenti del rock contemporaneo. Una candidatura che conferma la band come una delle realtà più autentiche e potenti del panorama attuale.

Barley Arts riporta in Italia i THE TWILIGHT SAD

byMatteo Paganelli
