Ben Weasel presenta: due dischi, due momenti della vita

Un piccolo extra all’intervista già pubblicata: un breve sguardo a Anthem For A New Tomorrow e Baby Fat Act 1 attraverso gli occhi di oggi.

Guardando indietro alla tua discografia, scegli uno o due dischi che senti particolarmente significativi per te. In che fase della tua vita eri quando li hai realizzati, e quanto quegli album riflettono quel momento, sia nei testi che nella musica?

Anthem For A New Tomorrow è nato in un periodo in cui stavo affrontando problemi di salute mentale. Ho canalizzato tutto questo in una sorta di concept piuttosto cupo sullo stato della società, della cultura e sulla direzione verso cui stavano andando. Probabilmente l’album riflette qualcosa del mio stato d’animo di allora, ma ero principalmente concentrato sul concept. Oggi, riguardandolo, mi sembra di avere avuto una visione piuttosto chiara di quello che sarebbe arrivato nel XXI secolo.

Ho scritto Baby Fat Act 1 dopo essere stato presumibilmente cancellato (“cancellato” per modo di dire, visto che non ha funzionato). Ci sono voluti quattro anni per scriverlo ed è nato dal fatto che avevo completamente smesso di preoccuparmi di piacere a chiunque non fosse un grande fan della band. Parte di questo approccio includeva anche il crowdfunding, così da non dipendere da un’etichetta per il budget. È stato il primo disco dai tempi di My Brain Hurts che ho realizzato senza alcuna aspettativa di successo, ma l’ho fatto comunque perché mi sembrava valesse la pena farlo.

Al contrario, cosa ti evocano oggi questi album? Ti ci riconosci ancora, oppure ti sembrano appartenere a una versione diversa di te stesso?

Nessuno di questi album rappresenta qualcosa di profondamente personale per me. Mi interessa più osservare la condizione umana che me stesso e i miei problemi. In entrambi i casi, la fase della vita in cui mi trovavo è stata il punto di partenza del concept, ma poi gli album hanno preso vita propria. Cercavo di dire qualcosa che andasse oltre me stesso.

ORIGINAL VERSION

Looking back at your discography, pick one or two records that feel particularly significant to you. What stage of your life were you in when you made them, and how much do those albums reflect that moment, both lyrically and musically?

Anthem For A New Tomorrow was made when I was having mental health struggles. I channeled that into a rough concept about the state of society and the culture and where they were headed. The album probably reflects something about where I was at the time but I was mainly concerned with the concept. When I look back at it now it seems to me that I had a pretty good idea of what was coming in the 21st century.

I wrote Baby Fat Act 1 after having been allegedly canceled (the cancellation didn’t stick). It took four years to write and was the product of no longer caring in the slightest about pleasing anyone who wasn’t a huge fan of the band. Part of that was crowdfunding it so I wasn’t reliant on a record label for the budget. It was the first record I’d made since My Brain Hurts where I had no expectations of it succeeding but I made it anyway because it seemed to me to be worth making.

On the other hand, what do these albums evoke for you today? Do you still recognize yourself in them, or do they feel like they belong to a different version of you?

Neither of those albums are an intensely personal thing to me. I’m more interested in looking at the human condition than at myself and my problems. In both those cases, the phase of life I was in was the springboard for the concept, but the albums took on a life of their own. I was trying to comment on something bigger than myself.