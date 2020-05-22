Brakrock rinviato al 2021

Purtroppo come era prevedibile arriva anche la conferma del rinvio al 2021 del Brakrock Ecofest.

Appuntamento al 6 e 7 Agosto 2021 per la decima edizione che si preannuncia davvero spettacolare tra l’aggiunta del lakestage, l’ampliamento delle attività correlate al festival e una line up che cercherà di restare il più invariata possibile.

Di seguito il comunicato ufficiale da parte degli organizzatori:

“Hi friends! Setting up/going to a show, connect with peeps from all over the world and share the same passion for (melodic) punk/hardcore in a live and DIY context. Life can be good!

Is punk rock becoming too safe? We don’t think so. It’s still super fun, (almost) never boring, adventurous and luckily safe to go to for everyone. We were very excited to check out many rad events and places this year.

Many of them have postponed their edition to 2021 and it’s with heavy heart that Brakrock needs to do the same!

There’s still a fair chance that we can set up something really small, cosy and local on the initial dates, but far from sure.

But the good thing is that all your Brakrock 2021 tickets will remain valid for our special edition next year. We are anticipating that most of the bands currently set to play Brakrock will be there, although some bands could be subject to change.

HOWEVER, it’s time to look forward again and triple the fun. We’re very happy to celebrate 10 years of Brakrock with all of you next summer! Expect more side events like a 360 degree castle view walk andddd the addition of the LAKESTAGE…

It are tough times for us too right now. Much appreciated if you would check out our SUPPORT BRAKROCK PACKAGES at www.brakshop.com. LINK: https://brakshop.com

You can even grab a (virtual) beer over there. Thank you so much for the support, many virtual hugs and we hope to see you soon!

SUPPORT BRAKROCK: https://brakshop.com”