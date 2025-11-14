34K
BUZZCOCKS: nuovo album in uscita a inizio 2026

byMatteo Paganelli
14 Novembre 2025
I Buzzcocks hanno annunciato l’uscita di un nuovo album intitolato “Attitude Adjustment”, il secondo dopo la scomparsa del frontman Pete Shelley (dopo “Sonics in The Soul” del 2022).
L’album uscirà per Cherry Red il prossimo 30 di gennaio.

Questa la tracklist:

1. Queen of the Scene
2. Games
3. Seeing Daylight
4. Poetic Machine Gun
5. Tear of a Golden Girl
6. Heavy Streets
7. One of the Universe (Part One)
8. All Gone to War
9. One of the Universe (Part Two)
10. Jesus at the Wheel
11. Just a Dream I Followed
12. Feeling Uptight
13. Break That Ball and Chain
14. The Greatest of Them All

