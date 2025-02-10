34K
Chris Burney lascia i BOWLING FOR SOUP

byMatteo Paganelli
10 Febbraio 2025
No comments

”To All Our Amazing Bowling For Soup Fans…

It is with a heavy heart we announce that Chris Burney has made the decision to retire from his stage-right post in the band he co-founded in 1994. Some recent medical developments, 30 years of rocking balls and touring non-stop have made it difficult to continue. We are bummed to not have Chris by our sides, but absolutely support his decision.

The three of us will carry on, with Chris’ Blessing, and continue to build the legacy of this band we all love so much. We will not be replacing Chris or touring with a touring guitarist. You cannot replace a legend. We were brothers when we started this journey…and brothers we remain. See you at the shows and in your ears.”

Con queste parole Chris Burney, chitarrista dei Bowling For Soup, si congeda dai fans della punk rock band texana.

