CHRIS FOREMAN dei MADNESS sta combattendo contro il cancro

Purtroppo, Chris Foreman, chitarrista dei Madness, ha annunciato di star combattendo contro un brutto male al sangue.

La redazione di punkadeka si unisce agli incoraggiamenti di parenti ed amici: forza Chris!

A message to you from me – CB

Dear all

Earlier this year I had severe pain in my upper back and shoulders. On the 28th of June we played a show in France and it had become unbearable. I had an MRI scan at the end of June and they found a tumour on my spine. On the 4th of July I went to the Royal Sussex and had all sorts of stuff done to me. I had radiotherapy which blasted it and stopped the pain. I actually had a Spinal Tap too – rock n roll! I wasn’t in good shape, to say the least. My kidneys were only at 14% function, which has greatly improved since then. What I’ve got is a form of cancer called myeloma. It’s treatable but not curable. When I get it into remission (I will!) I should be able to get back to normal life. Some people have had this for 20 years or more. I have a long way to go before I get back onstage but I aim to be back next year. The band, my family, my road crew family and my management team have all been very loving and supportive. One of the worst side effects is that I can’t drink alcohol but I’ve mastered a non alcoholic Margarita and those Zero alcohol beers ain’t too bad these days. It’s been really hard not being onstage with the band this year. They’ve worked really hard and the shows looked great. I don’t know how they did it without me, to be fair. I won’t be able to do Butlins or the tour this year, which is a great shame but ……”I’LL BE BACK!”

CB Foreman – Peacehaven, 29th August 2025

