CHUBBY AND THE GANG: nuovo album fuori ad ottobre e primo singolo estratto

byMatteo Paganelli
13 Luglio 2024

Gli inglesi Chubby and The Gang hanno annunciato l’uscita del nuovo album “And Then There Was…”, fuori il prossimo 4 ottobre per Flatspot Records.
Qui sotto potete ascoltare il primo singolo estratto To Be Young.

P.s. Volete conoscere Chubby? Vi aspettiamo al Punkadeka festival , ci sranno i THE CHISEL band che vede super Chubby alla chitarra!
BIGLIETTI: https://link.dice.fm/K9d1d96a5717
INFO: http://www.punkadeka.it/punkadeka-festival
SEGUI: https://www.instagram.com/punkadekafestival/
EVENTO FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/events/1072328213855449

 

Speciale fanzine Punk Rock Raduno: l'intervista ai Mean Jeans

byValentina Piazzola
