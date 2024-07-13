CHUBBY AND THE GANG: nuovo album fuori ad ottobre e primo singolo estratto

Gli inglesi Chubby and The Gang hanno annunciato l’uscita del nuovo album “And Then There Was…”, fuori il prossimo 4 ottobre per Flatspot Records.

Qui sotto potete ascoltare il primo singolo estratto To Be Young.

P.s. Volete conoscere Chubby? Vi aspettiamo al Punkadeka festival , ci sranno i THE CHISEL band che vede super Chubby alla chitarra!

