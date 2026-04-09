Compilation di rarità per gli INCENDIARY

Gli Incendiary, storica hardcore band di Long Island, ha annunciato l’uscita di una compilation di rarità intitolata “Product of New York”.
La compilation uscirà in versione fisica a Maggio (la versione digitale è già on-line) e conterrà 12 tracce rare estratte da split, 7″ e vecchie compilation.
Questa la tracklist:
01 – “Not Your Prophet“
02 – “Survival“
03 – “Rome Is Burning“
04 – “Bond and Break“
05 – “Head In Check“
06 – “Cold War“
07 – “Victory In Defeat“
08 – “God’s Country“
09 – “Sinking“
10 – “Angels With Filthy Souls“
11 – “In Disgust We Trust“
12 – “Sabotage“
Qui sotto potete ascoltare Not Your Prophet.