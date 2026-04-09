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Compilation di rarità per gli INCENDIARY

byMatteo Paganelli
9 Aprile 2026
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Gli Incendiary, storica hardcore band di Long Island, ha annunciato l’uscita di una compilation di rarità intitolata “Product of New York”.

La compilation uscirà in versione fisica a Maggio (la versione digitale è già on-line) e conterrà 12 tracce rare estratte da split, 7″ e vecchie compilation.

Questa la tracklist:

01 – “Not Your Prophet“

02 – “Survival“

03 – “Rome Is Burning“

04 – “Bond and Break“

05 – “Head In Check“

06 – “Cold War“

07 – “Victory In Defeat“

08 – “God’s Country“

09 – “Sinking“

10 – “Angels With Filthy Souls“

11 – “In Disgust We Trust“

12 – “Sabotage“

Qui sotto potete ascoltare Not Your Prophet.

https://incendiary.bandcamp.com/album/product-of-new-york

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