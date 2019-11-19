Dicembre, 2019
20Dic21:00BARRIER REEF/THE GREAT (A) guests @ Spazio Ligera (MI)
NoReason Booking presenta
PUNK ROCK CHRISTMAS
Barrier Reef/The Great (A)
We, the musicians collective of Barrier Reef / The Great, resist the widely spread boredom of creating monotone and scene-specific music.
Although the people involved grew up in and out of a Punkrock environment, we focus on the individual and creative growth as artists with politically motivated roots.
Since kicking things off with first shows in 2013, followed by a long and exhausting quest for fellow musicians, we finally managed to lock in the bands’ official line up, consisting of members of bands such as Antimaniax, Astpai, Heroes & Ghosts.
BR/TG is a challenge to ourselves, not a comfort zone.
We hope that’s exactly what comes across.
www.facebook.com/Barrierreefthegreat/
McBain
www.facebook.com/McBainPunkRock/
https://mcbainpunkrock.bandcamp.com/releases
I Like Allie
www.facebook.com/ilikealliehc/
https://ilikeallie.bandcamp.com/
Ass Cobra
www.facebook.com/AssCobraMilano/
——————————
Venerdi 20 Dicembre
@Spazio Ligera (MI)
Ingresso: 5€
Info:
mazzanrr@gmail.com / enriconrr@gmail.com
Orario
(Venerdì) 21:00
Location
LIGERA
VIa Padova 133 - Milano