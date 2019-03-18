Luglio, 2019
06LugTutto il giornoDISTRUGGI LA BASSA (Copy)
DISTRUGGI LA BASSA FESTIVAL 2019 - V Edition . - 5 • 6 • 7 July 2019 - Agriturismo Ai 2 Laghi // Gambulaga (Ferrara) . #Distruggilabassafestival la tua imperdibile vacanza punk hardcore
DISTRUGGI LA BASSA FESTIVAL 2019 – V Edition .
– 5 • 6 • 7 July 2019 –
Agriturismo Ai 2 Laghi // Gambulaga (Ferrara) .
#Distruggilabassafestival la tua imperdibile vacanza punk hardcore sulle rive di uno stupendo lago balneabile !
3 days of fest – 29 band – 2 stages – camping area – swimming lake – craft beer – vegan food – distro area – .
LINE UP 2019 / Day by day –
FRIDAY 5 : TOTAL CHAOS – NABAT Oi – LeTormenta
Eu’s Arse hc punk udine – Mucopus – CONFINE – Crisis Benoit-
217 – The GORE – Riot Squad ( Bad Brains Tribute) –
SATURDAY 6 : Kina ( Exclusive reunion tour ) – Vitamin X –
The Miles Apart – Razzapparte – Plakkaggio – Tempest –
Kalashnikov Collective – NoWhiteRag – #Intothebaobab –
Vivere Merda – Methedrine – Face Your Enemy – Bislers
Chains – DRUNKARDS –
SUNDAY 7 : Danny Trejo -Venice- SudDisorder – Tutto Brucia
ROUGH TOUCH &…. guest tba …..
EARLY BIRDS TICKETS ( 3 days of fest camping ) :
Price : 20 Euro
Buy here https://bit.ly/2TlqLPA –
( Acquistabili fino al 31 Marzo )
TICKET AT THE DOOR :
ABBONAMENTI
– 3 days of fest (no camping ) 23 Euro –
– 3 days of fest (incl.camping ) 28 Euro –
SINGLE DAYS TICKET
Friday 10 Euro –
Saturday 13 Euro
Sunday 2 Euro
CAMPING TICKET :
1 SINGLE DAY ? 3 Euro //
2 or 3 days of fest ? 5 Euro //
PRENOTAZIONE CAMPING OBBLIGATORIA via mail :
camping_dlb19@gmail.com ?
( Chi ha già acquistato o acquisterà gli Early bird ticket, non ha bisogno di effettuare la prenotazione ) —
Siete pronti per l’edition V del fest DIY punk hardcore made in Ferrara ? Una quinta edizione che si preannuncia epocale, ed è anche per questo che torniamo nella splendida location del Agriturismo Ai Due Laghi, con lo splendido lago balneabile annesso, camping area, camere/appartamenti e tutti i servizi per godervi a pieno il festival . I leggendari KINA sono intanto il primo nome confermato sul palco, e nei prossimi giorni vi sveleremo gli altri nomi da paura in arrivo. Intanto segnatevi le date del 5/ 6/ 7 Luglio e iniziate ad organizzarvi per il fest più atteso e molesto dell’estate italiana!
For rooms & apartments inside at festival, book here :
Mail : info@duelaghi.com . // Telephone : 0532.32.73.28 .
Mobile 393.16.12.154 ( booking only in mail or telephone, no “booking.com” or other sites ).
For AREA MERCH/DISTRO, book your space at the mail below :
dlbmercharea2019@gmail.com .
Stay tuned for more info, surprises & details…..
Media partner by Salad Days Magazine & RADIO PUNK.
Special thanks to Brakeless Biciclette Ferraresi.
– INFO : distruggilabassafest@gmail.com . –
– Cel : 39 333 / 2302998 –
Orario
Tutto il giorno (Sabato)
Location
Agriturismo Ai Due Laghi
via Bargellesi, 2 - Gambulaga di Portomaggiore (FE), 44015 Gambulag