DISTRUGGI LA BASSA FESTIVAL 2019 – V Edition .

– 5 • 6 • 7 July 2019 –

Agriturismo Ai 2 Laghi // Gambulaga (Ferrara) .

#Distruggilabassafestival la tua imperdibile vacanza punk hardcore sulle rive di uno stupendo lago balneabile !

3 days of fest – 29 band – 2 stages – camping area – swimming lake – craft beer – vegan food – distro area – .

LINE UP 2019 / Day by day –

FRIDAY 5 : TOTAL CHAOS – NABAT Oi – LeTormenta

Eu’s Arse hc punk udine – Mucopus – CONFINE – Crisis Benoit-

217 – The GORE – Riot Squad ( Bad Brains Tribute) –

SATURDAY 6 : Kina ( Exclusive reunion tour ) – Vitamin X –

The Miles Apart – Razzapparte – Plakkaggio – Tempest –

Kalashnikov Collective – NoWhiteRag – #Intothebaobab –

Vivere Merda – Methedrine – Face Your Enemy – Bislers

Chains – DRUNKARDS –

SUNDAY 7 : Danny Trejo -Venice- SudDisorder – Tutto Brucia

ROUGH TOUCH &…. guest tba …..

EARLY BIRDS TICKETS ( 3 days of fest camping ) :

Price : 20 Euro

Buy here https://bit.ly/2TlqLPA –

( Acquistabili fino al 31 Marzo )

TICKET AT THE DOOR :

ABBONAMENTI

– 3 days of fest (no camping ) 23 Euro –

– 3 days of fest (incl.camping ) 28 Euro –

SINGLE DAYS TICKET

Friday 10 Euro –

Saturday 13 Euro

Sunday 2 Euro

CAMPING TICKET :

1 SINGLE DAY ? 3 Euro //

2 or 3 days of fest ? 5 Euro //

PRENOTAZIONE CAMPING OBBLIGATORIA via mail :

camping_dlb19@gmail.com ?

( Chi ha già acquistato o acquisterà gli Early bird ticket, non ha bisogno di effettuare la prenotazione ) —

Siete pronti per l’edition V del fest DIY punk hardcore made in Ferrara ? Una quinta edizione che si preannuncia epocale, ed è anche per questo che torniamo nella splendida location del Agriturismo Ai Due Laghi, con lo splendido lago balneabile annesso, camping area, camere/appartamenti e tutti i servizi per godervi a pieno il festival . I leggendari KINA sono intanto il primo nome confermato sul palco, e nei prossimi giorni vi sveleremo gli altri nomi da paura in arrivo. Intanto segnatevi le date del 5/ 6/ 7 Luglio e iniziate ad organizzarvi per il fest più atteso e molesto dell’estate italiana!

For rooms & apartments inside at festival, book here :

Mail : info@duelaghi.com . // Telephone : 0532.32.73.28 .

Mobile 393.16.12.154 ( booking only in mail or telephone, no “booking.com” or other sites ).

For AREA MERCH/DISTRO, book your space at the mail below :

dlbmercharea2019@gmail.com .

Stay tuned for more info, surprises & details…..

Media partner by Salad Days Magazine & RADIO PUNK.

Special thanks to Brakeless Biciclette Ferraresi.

– INFO : distruggilabassafest@gmail.com . –

– Cel : 39 333 / 2302998 –