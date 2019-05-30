Maggio, 2019

Los Fastidios “Joy Joy Joy” release party @The Factory

Dopo centinaia di concerti in tutto il mondo, torna live a Verona al The Factory la leggendaria streetpunk ska band Los Fastidios – officialpage, un concerto esplosivo che festeggerà l’uscita del nuovo e nono album “JOY JOY JOY” annunciato per la seconda metà di maggio!!!
Divertimento garantito per una serata tutta da ballare e da cantare!!!

In apertura avremo All Coasted (punk/skate punk) ed i TLA – ska/punk!

? Informazioni utili per l’evento:

?? Ingressi limitati (solo 250 biglietti/only 250 tickets)
?? Ingresso/Ticket: 10 euro 3 euro tessera/club card
?? Non c’è prevendita, ma è possibile prenotare il proprio ingresso a matteo.baroni@orionagency.eu (Orion Agency) !
EN ?? There is not pre-sale, but is it possible to book online your entry wtriting to: matteo.baroni@orionagency.eu (Orion Agency)!

Ingresso 10 euro, con tessera annuale al The Factory
Apertura porte ore 20.30, inizio live ore 21.30

(Venerdì) 20:30

The Factory

