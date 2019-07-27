Ottobre, 2019

Torna il Lostdog Fest alla sua seconda edizione!

SABATO 5 OTTOBRE 2019
Riot Caffè
Via Cervese 2548, Cesena

Dalle ore 16:00:
3 Acustic Sets
9 Bands
Punk-Rock DjSet

Stands and Distros
Free Instant Photos
Free Buffet

* FREE ENTRY *

5 (Sabato) 16:00 - 6 (Domenica) 03:00

Riot Caffè

Via Cervese, 2548 Cesena

