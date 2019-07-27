Ottobre, 2019
05Ott(Ott 5)16:0006(Ott 6)03:00LOSTDOG FEST 2
Torna il Lostdog Fest alla sua seconda edizione!SABATO 5 OTTOBRE 2019 Riot Caffè Via Cervese 2548, CesenaDalle ore 16:00: 3 Acustic Sets 9 Bands Punk-Rock DjSetStands and Distros Free Instant Photos Free Buffet* FREE ENTRY *
5 (Sabato) 16:00 - 6 (Domenica) 03:00
Riot Caffè
Via Cervese, 2548 Cesena