Ex Caserma Occupata & Gabba Gabba De presentano

– New Real Disaster (Punk Rock da Lucca/Livorno)

The project was born primarily from a love of music and the desire to create a situation in which “punkrock” is not nearly a “style” but what comes naturally, avoiding useless pandering to an saturated market.

The band formed from an idea of Mauro to blend the musical influences of his youth (punkrock, hardcore, rock…) and to share some of his experience and beliefs.

In October 2006 NRD started playing out; in February 2007 NRD recorded an EP with four songs, wich was recived well by webzines, reviews and internet music sites, they were also included on some compilations. After one year of live shows and more song writing, they entered the studio in February/march 2008 to record their first album called “START” (Power 90 Records/Punkadeka). They’ve recorded their second EP with six songs, “The Truth, The Lie and The Compromise, in October/November 2014 and out in September 5th 2015 on INDELIRIUM RECORDS. In 2008 NRD won “Best Punk Demo” at M.E.I by Punkadeka. On October/November 2009 played some shows out of country for the first time during an Euro Tour. In December 2010 and 2015 NRD had the pleasure to play at “VII^ and XI^ Italian Joe Strummer’s Tribute” @ Estragon and Sottotetto Club – Bologna; in June 2012 at Filottrano City Rockers Festival @ Filottrano (AN) and in October 2012 and November 2014 at Revolution Rock Festival @ Milano.

NRD have shared the stage w/ H2O (USA), The Adolescents (USA), The Briggs (USA), The Real McKenzies (Canada), Masked Intruder (USA), Authority Zero (USA), Isotopes (CAN), Total Chaos (USA), G.B.H. (UK), The Mahones (Canada), The Manges (ITA), The Vibrators (UK), Cobra Skulls (USA), Strowberry Blondes (UK), M.O.T.O (USA), Pablo Cooks (percussionist of Joe Strummer and the Mescaleros) and many others band.

Thanks for the support.

– L’Alba Di Nuovo (Punk Hardcore da Terni)

L’hardcore melodico non conosce limiti spazio-temporali, ti prende e basta, anzi… ti prende e non ti lascia più. E in Italia, che almeno in questo cerca di non rimanere staccata dal resto del mondo, la scena hardcore melodica ha sempre mostrato segni di indubbia

vitalità. Da Terni ce lo confermano i cinque ragazzi che compongono L’Alba Di Nuovo: cresciuti ascoltando i maestri GoodRiddance, Strike Anywhere, Ignite e Rise Against,

decidono di formare la loro band nel 2007. Dopo pochi mesi i cinque musicisti registrano un promo di tre canzoni, accompagnato da una lunga serie di date che li porterà nei

quattro anni successivi a calcare i palchi di tutta Italia e a suonare con le migliori band

del panorama HC del nostro Paese. Il gruppo partecipa infine con il brano “Ritrovare me stesso” alla compilation prodotta dall’etichetta Indiebox Music.

Nel 2009 arriva finalmente il disco d’esordio intitolato “Naufrago”, prodotto in collaborazione con GB Sound (che ne segue anche il management) e B&B records. Il CD sarà distribuito in digitale da WynonaDigital e in Giappone dalla Milestone Sounds.

Sempre nello stesso anno la band fa il suo primo tour europeo che la porterà in Germania (con gli svedesi MISCONDUCT), Francia, Olanda e Belgio assieme ai Lucchesi New Real

Disaster. “Naufrago” è anche il titolo del singolo accompagnato da un bellissimo video realizzato

in collaborazione con IgnorantProd e GB Sound, con la regia di Giuseppe Bruno. La band vanta la partecipazione a numerose compilation europee e estere tra la quali una in

Messico e una in Indonesia. Il 2012 è per la band un anno di cambiamenti: l’abbandono di David, il chitarrista, che lascia il posto a Francesco; a Gennaio, la registrazione de “LA

NUOVA RAZZA” , nuovissimo Full Length, 11 tracce di puro Hardcore tra passione e rabbia. Registrato presso l’Hell Smell Studio di Roma, e mixato da Daniele Brian “Vanilla Sky” Autore, nel suo studio personale a Roma. Il disco sarà prodotto dalla Gb Sound Label, che segue la band fin dagli esordi, ed incollaborazione con S.D. records; distribuito in Europa da Crashsound e in USA daCDbaby.

– Leave Behind (Punk Rock da Cecina)

I Leave Behind sono una band formata nel 2014 da Marco, Matteo, Francesco e Filippo.

Il primo EP “Five Bad Intentions” raccoglie le prime tracce scritte dal gruppo.

Nel 2018 viene pubblicato “Around the Man” primo album della band

