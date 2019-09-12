Settembre, 2019

21Set22:00Punk Rock against War vol.2 Party

Punk Rock against War VOL.2
Release Party at Surfer Joe Livorno
A Compilation for EMERGENCY
Powered by Inconsapevole Records

Live sets by:
7Years
The Chromosomes
one night stand
New Real Disaster
Materia 2

(Sabato) 22:00

Surfer Joe Livorno

Piazzale Mascagni, 2, 57127 Livorno

