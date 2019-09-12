Settembre, 2019
21Set22:00Punk Rock against War vol.2 Party
Informazioni
Punk Rock against War VOL.2 Release Party at Surfer Joe Livorno A Compilation for EMERGENCY Powered by Inconsapevole RecordsLive sets by: 7Years The Chromosomes one night stand New Real Disaster Materia 2
Informazioni
Punk Rock against War VOL.2
Release Party at Surfer Joe Livorno
A Compilation for EMERGENCY
Powered by Inconsapevole Records
Live sets by:
7Years
The Chromosomes
one night stand
New Real Disaster
Materia 2
Orario
(Sabato) 22:00
Location
Surfer Joe Livorno
Piazzale Mascagni, 2, 57127 Livorno