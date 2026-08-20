CRO-MAGS: nuova versione di “The Age of Quarrel”

I Cro-Mags, storia del NYHC, hanno annunciato l’uscita di una nuova versione della perla della loro discografia, ovvero quella “The Age of Quarrel” che tutti gli amanti dell’ hardcore venerano.

Queste le parole di presentazione del leader Harley Flanagan:

“It all started with the making of the ‘Wired for Chaos’ movie, but there were several reasons for revisiting ‘The Age of Quarrel.’ None of the people who played on the original record ever got paid, and none of us ever received an accounting of the album’s sales. For years, I tried to reunite the original lineup to re-record it and reclaim the rights to ‘The Age of Quarrel’ and ‘Best Wishes’ through the Copyright Reversion Act. But I couldn’t get everyone together to take back ownership of the music, and that window has now closed. We had to re-record a few songs for the ‘Harley Flanagan: Wired for Chaos’ documentary soundtrack because the original recordings couldn’t be licensed. That inspired me to finish the entire album. To honor ‘The Age of Quarrel,’ I brought together friends, current bandmates, and musicians from other bands to celebrate these songs that have meant so much to so many people, myself included. Forty years later, everyone who wrote these songs will finally be paid through ASCAP and BMI, and the remaining proceeds will go to charity. I’m doing my best to make things right. These songs belong to the fans. I’m washing my hands of the past and trying to clear the bad karma from this record. Love wins. My quarrel is over.”