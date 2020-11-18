Dalla pandemia nascono gli ASYMPTOMATICS.. il video

Oggi vi faccio ascoltare la prima song partorita dagli Asymptomatics durante il lockdown di marzo, la band è composta di facce molto conosciute della rigogliosa scena punk bresciana, vi consiglio di seguirli perché hanno un buon tiro, questa è “Masquerade Summer”, con annesso video, enjoy!
Written in Italy during March / April 2020 COVID-19 Lockdown in 3 steps: FEAR, RAGE and WILL TO CHANGE.
Brought to you as a wish for better days, more than a reminder of hard times…
SHOOT by Ellsi Prod.
RECORDED / MIXED / MASTERED by Giovanni Bottoglia @ IndieBox Studios in Brescia.
