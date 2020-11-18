Preorder 2020 postponed magazine
Dalla pandemia nascono gli ASYMPTOMATICS.. il video

byMatt Murphys
18 Novembre 2020
Dalla pandemia nascono gli ASYMPTOMATICS.. il video

Oggi vi faccio ascoltare la prima song partorita dagli Asymptomatics durante il lockdown di marzo, la band è composta di facce molto conosciute della rigogliosa scena punk bresciana, vi consiglio di seguirli perché hanno un buon tiro, questa è “Masquerade Summer”, con annesso video, enjoy!

Written in Italy during March / April 2020 COVID-19 Lockdown in 3 steps: FEAR, RAGE and WILL TO CHANGE.
Brought to you as a wish for better days, more than a reminder of hard times…
SHOOT by Ellsi Prod.
RECORDED / MIXED / MASTERED by Giovanni Bottoglia @ IndieBox Studios in Brescia.

More songs to come soon… But we need your help! So please SUBSCRIBE OUR CHANNEL! TheAsymptomatics on FB
TheAsymptomatics on IG

The Asymptomatics... Masquerade Summer

The Asymptomatics... Masquerade Summer

  Ispirati da artisti del calibro di Social Distortion, Rancid, Booze & Glory e Bouncing ... Read more

THE QUEERS: nuovo album a fine Novembre

THE QUEERS: nuovo album a fine Novembre

byMatteo Paganelli
Punkadeka 20 anni di DIY ..il libro
X