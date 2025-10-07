Dettagli del nuovo album dei NEW FOUND GLORY: guarda il video di “Laugh It Off”

Il 20 febbraio 2026 uscirà per Pure Noise Records “Laugh It Off”, il nuovo album dei veterani del pop-punk New Found Glory.

Queste le parole di presentazione della band:

“The overall message/theme of this album is to encourage hope through hard times, while also looking at the world as somewhat of a fly on a wall: seeing people’s fear, negativity, and stress about small things that only scratch the surface of what life will eventually – but bring in a hopeful way. We want to encourage hope that the hard times will bring growth and strength. So the music is super fun and anthemic and loose feeling. We’re singing loud and proud about the scars and not in a pity party sort of way.

There’s also a lot of reflection. We’re looking back at the good ol’ days as reminders of all we’ve been through in life that led us to the people we are today. Sonically the album has that juxtaposition too. It’s fun pop melodies mixed with the heavier, riffed songs.”



Dopo 100%, qui sotto potete vedere il video della title track.