DIESEL BOY: firma per SBAM Records e nuovo album nel 2023

Grande notizia per tutti gli amanti degli anni ’90 del punk rock: i Diesel Boy hanno annunciato la firma per l’attivissima etichetta austriaca SBAM Records che curerà l’uscita del nuovo album nel 2023.

Queste le parole della punk rock band californiana:

“Though 2023 officially marks our 30th year as a band, we haven’t been active in quite some time. But today we are super psyched to announce that after years and years of sitting on our middle-aged asses, we’re back in the garage and prepping a new record. A hearty and grateful thank you to the fine folks at @sbamrocks for bugging the shit out of us the past few years to make this happen! We can’t wait for you to hear what we’ve been up to.”