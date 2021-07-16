DIRECT HIT! al lavoro per il nuovo album

“Squad got together all week to make some new demos for a new record. Lookin forward to seeing you all in August!” Con questa breve frase accompagnata da una foto sul profilo Instagram ufficiale, i Direct Hit! hanno annunciato che sono iniziati i lavori per il nuovo album.
Non ci resta che aspettare ulteriori news per il successore di “Crown of Nothing” (2018, Fat Wreck Chords).
“Squad got together all week to make some new demos for a new record. Lookin forward to seeing you all in August!” Con questa breve frase accompagnata da una foto sul profilo Instagram ufficiale, i Direct Hit! hanno annunciato che sono iniziati i lavori per il nuovo album.