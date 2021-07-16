DIRECT HIT! al lavoro per il nuovo album

“Squad got together all week to make some new demos for a new record. Lookin forward to seeing you all in August!” Con questa breve frase accompagnata da una foto sul profilo Instagram ufficiale, i Direct Hit! hanno annunciato che sono iniziati i lavori per il nuovo album.

Non ci resta che aspettare ulteriori news per il successore di “Crown of Nothing” (2018, Fat Wreck Chords).