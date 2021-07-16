Anche Punkadeka.it utilizza i cookie per offrirti una migliore esperienza di navigazione. Leggi l'informativa

DIRECT HIT! al lavoro per il nuovo album

byMatteo Paganelli
16 Luglio 2021

Squad got together all week to make some new demos for a new record. Lookin forward to seeing you all in August!” Con questa breve frase accompagnata da una foto sul profilo Instagram ufficiale, i Direct Hit! hanno annunciato che sono iniziati i lavori per il nuovo album.
Non ci resta che aspettare ulteriori news per il successore di “Crown of Nothing” (2018, Fat Wreck Chords).

