DIZZY SUNFIST: firma per FAT WRECK CHORDS per la punk band giapponese

“As long as you don’t give up, the dream is not dead. This song was written like a reminder to ourselves. Even if you fall down or take the long way around, we believe this song can give a little push to anyone still trying to move forward.”

Con queste parole i Dizzy Sunfist, punk rock band giapponese, hanno annunciato la firma per la Fat Wreck Chords. Attivi dal 2009, i Dizzy Sunfist ci presentano The Dream Is Not Dead, primo singolo pubblicato per la storica etichetta di Fat Mike.

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