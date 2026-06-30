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DIZZY SUNFIST: firma per FAT WRECK CHORDS per la punk band giapponese

byMatteo Paganelli
30 Giugno 2026
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“As long as you don’t give up, the dream is not dead. This song was written like a reminder to ourselves. Even if you fall down or take the long way around, we believe this song can give a little push to anyone still trying to move forward.”

Con queste parole i Dizzy Sunfist, punk rock band giapponese, hanno annunciato la firma per la Fat Wreck Chords. Attivi dal 2009, i Dizzy Sunfist ci presentano The Dream Is Not Dead, primo singolo pubblicato per la storica etichetta di Fat Mike.

Guarda il video qui sotto.

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