“Fate of The Union”: nuovo album dei NOI!SE fuori ad aprile

I Noi!se, Oi! punk band di Tacoma/Seattle hanno annunciato l’uscita di un nuovo album intitolato “Fate of The Union”.

L’album uscirà per Pirates Press Records il prossimo 3 di aprile e qui sotto potete preordinare le due versioni del disco.

NOi!SE – Fate of the Union – White w/ Blue, Red, & Gold Dot Splatter – Vinyl LP

NOi!SE – Fate Of The Union – Metallic Silver – Vinyl LP

Questa la tracklist:

LATO A

01. Vast Contrast

02. You Versus You

03. Mindful Confinement

04. Fate of the Union

05. Ever Afraid

LATO B

06. This Isn’t Home

07. Media Alchemy

08. Strength in Numbers

09. Blinded by Hatred

10. Idle Action