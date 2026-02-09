Punkadeka festival 2026- MXPX
“Fate of The Union”: nuovo album dei NOI!SE fuori ad aprile

byMatteo Paganelli
9 Febbraio 2026
No comments

I Noi!se, Oi! punk band di Tacoma/Seattle hanno annunciato l’uscita di un nuovo album intitolato “Fate of The Union”.
L’album uscirà per Pirates Press Records il prossimo 3 di aprile e qui sotto potete preordinare le due versioni del  disco.

NOi!SE – Fate of the Union – White w/ Blue, Red, & Gold Dot Splatter – Vinyl LP

NOi!SE – Fate Of The Union – Metallic Silver – Vinyl LP

Questa la tracklist:

LATO A
01. Vast Contrast
02. You Versus You
03. Mindful Confinement
04. Fate of the Union
05. Ever Afraid

LATO B
06. This Isn’t Home
07. Media Alchemy
08. Strength in Numbers
09. Blinded by Hatred
10. Idle Action

