FLATLINERS al Bay Fest 2021

  • A cura di Matteo Paganelli
  • Postato il

I Flatliners si aggiungono alla line up del Bay Fest 2021. La punk band canadese raggiunge i già annunciati Bad Religion, Circle Jerks, Bouncing Souls, Millencolin, Flogging Molly, Strung Out, Satanic Surfers e Sum 41.

Per tutte le info su line up, biglietti e campeggio vi rimandiamo al sito ufficiale del festival :

www.bayfest.it

