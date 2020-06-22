FLATLINERS al Bay Fest 2021

I Flatliners si aggiungono alla line up del Bay Fest 2021. La punk band canadese raggiunge i già annunciati Bad Religion, Circle Jerks, Bouncing Souls, Millencolin, Flogging Molly, Strung Out, Satanic Surfers e Sum 41.
Per tutte le info su line up, biglietti e campeggio vi rimandiamo al sito ufficiale del festival :
www.bayfest.it
