GOLDFINGER: nuovo album fuori a fine gennaio

I Goldfinger, storica ska punk band californiana, hanno annunciato l’uscita di un nuovo album intitolato “Nine Lives”. L’album uscirà il prossimo 23 gennaio e conterrà 12 pezzi che vedono la partecipazione di FIDLAR, Jim Lindberg, Mark Hoppus ed El Hefe.
Qui sotto la tracklist.
Chasing Amy
Freaking Out A Bit (ft. Mark Hoppus)
Last One Standing (ft. Jim Lindberg of Pennywise)
Derelict (ft. Spencer Charnas from Ice Nine Kills)
Lie In Bed
Loser (ft. FIDLAR)
Untouchable (ft. iann dior)
John Lennon
Dynamite
Killswitch
The Punisher (ft. El Hefe of NOFX)
College