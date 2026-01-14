34K
GOLDFINGER: nuovo album fuori a fine gennaio

byMatteo Paganelli
14 Gennaio 2026
No comments

I Goldfinger, storica ska punk band californiana, hanno annunciato l’uscita di un nuovo album intitolato “Nine Lives”. L’album uscirà il prossimo 23 gennaio e conterrà 12 pezzi che vedono la partecipazione di FIDLAR, Jim Lindberg, Mark Hoppus ed El Hefe.

Qui sotto la tracklist.

Chasing Amy

Freaking Out A Bit (ft. Mark Hoppus)

Last One Standing (ft. Jim Lindberg of Pennywise)

Derelict (ft. Spencer Charnas from Ice Nine Kills)

Lie In Bed

Loser (ft. FIDLAR)

Untouchable (ft. iann dior)

John Lennon

Dynamite

Killswitch

The Punisher (ft. El Hefe of NOFX)

College

