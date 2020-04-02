GOOD RIDDANCE: nuovo pezzo in download

I Good Riddance hanno rilasciato un nuovo pezzo intitolato Illusion of Control.

Il pezzo è ascoltabile e acquistabile sulla pagina bandcamp della punk band californiana e tutti i proventi saranno devoluti in beneficenza al World Food Programme.

Questo il comunicato dei Good Riddance:

“Like many of you, not being able to go out to shows, or get together with friends, has been a kick in the teeth for us.

We have discussed ways in which our band can strive to maintain a connection with our friends and fans, and to do our modest part to bring a little joy during this uncertain time. As it turns out, we have a few new, unreleased songs, and we could not think of a better time to share them than right now!

100% of the proceeds from these releases will go to the World Food Programme (www.wfp.org), which is doing exceptional work feeding hungry people across the globe, as well as sending food, financial assistance, and much needed medical supplies, to parts of the world hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Please enjoy these tunes, and make sure to let us know via social media what you guys think, and, more importantly, how you are all getting along as we trudge through these strange days together.

We trust everyone is finding ways to remain sane, and we cannot wait to get back out and see you all again soon!

Peace,

Luke, Sean, Russ, and Chuck”

Il pezzo fa parte di un Ep digitale formato da quattro tracce registrate durante le sessioni di “Thoughts And Prayers” (2019, Fat Wreck Chords).

Qui sotto il pezzo:

https://goodriddance.bandcamp.com/album/benefit-for-world-food-program-usa