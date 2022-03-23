33K
13K
ISCRIVITI!
The Latest

Greatest hits per i REAL MCKENZIES

byMatteo Paganelli
23 Marzo 2022

E’ uscito per  la Fat Wreck Chords il 18 MarzoFloat Me Boat”, un greatest hits di 23 tracce dei canadesi Real McKenzies.

Queste le parole del frontman Paul McKenzie:
“Charles Dickenson wrote a story and you should read it. It’s called The Devil and Mr. Chips. It’s a story about a guy who was a shipbuilder and one day the devil appeared before him with a bucket of nails and copper (as a shipbuilder, that stuff’s really valuable). Satan wanted his soul in return, but he’d have to take this wee rat with him along with the nails and copper. And that rat was a right little fucker and drove the man mad. It’s a really good read.”

Float Me Boat – Fat Wreck Chords

L’ultimo lavoro della punk band canadese, “Beer & Loathing”, è uscito nel 2020

0
0
0
0
Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato.

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news direttamente nella tua inbox!

Iscriviti alla newsletter, inserisci la tua email:

Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03) NO SPAM! Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.

Previous Article

TOTALLY SLOW: lyric video di "The Lost Art of Shutting Up"

byMatteo Paganelli
Spotify Playlist
Potrebbe interessarti..
I PROSSIMI CONCERTI
Mar 25
Punk Rock Mentality | I Wanna Be Well Edition | Retarded, Olly Riva & more
Skaletta Rock Club - Via Crispi 168
Mar 26
RELEASE PARTY @LAST ONE TO DIE
Last One to Die Crew - Live Events and Label - Piazza Boetti 6
Mar 26
N’Oi! per DAX vol. 3 – lato B
CSA Baraonda - via Pacinotti
Mar 26
ART&SOUND: Water Tower e Nekropunta live! + mostra di Silvio Vancini
Arci Area
Mar 26
LaSanteria arrivano al Dardy a Cervignano
Dardy - Music and Food - via Costantino Dardi 5
Mar 26
Rubber Room (Showcase Release Party) + Lester Greenowski
Arci Joshua Blues Club - Via Cantoniga 11
Apr 03
Hardcore! Matinée al Coa T28
Centro Occupato Autogestito T28 - Via dei Transiti,28
Apr 06
ANNULLATO – Chubby and the Gang in Milan
Legend Club Milano - Viale Enrico Fermi, 98 - Milano (MM Affori Centro)
Mediapartnership: mediapartnership
Total
0
Share

Cosa aspetti?

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news di Punkadeka.it direttamente nella tua inbox!

Inserisci la tua email


Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03)
NO SPAM!
Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.