Greatest hits per i REAL MCKENZIES

E’ uscito per la Fat Wreck Chords il 18 Marzo“Float Me Boat”, un greatest hits di 23 tracce dei canadesi Real McKenzies.

Queste le parole del frontman Paul McKenzie:

“Charles Dickenson wrote a story and you should read it. It’s called The Devil and Mr. Chips. It’s a story about a guy who was a shipbuilder and one day the devil appeared before him with a bucket of nails and copper (as a shipbuilder, that stuff’s really valuable). Satan wanted his soul in return, but he’d have to take this wee rat with him along with the nails and copper. And that rat was a right little fucker and drove the man mad. It’s a really good read.”

Float Me Boat – Fat Wreck Chords

L’ultimo lavoro della punk band canadese, “Beer & Loathing”, è uscito nel 2020