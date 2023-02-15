HI-STANDARD: se ne è andato il batterista Akira Tsuneoka

“Dear fans and concerned parties,

Akira Tsuneoka, the drummer of our company Hi-STANDARD passed away on February 14, 2023.

We apologize for the inconvenience, but we are currently confirming the details. Thank you for your understanding.

We would like to ask the media to be considerate of the deep sorrow of their families, relatives, and members, and to refrain from posting articles based on interviews or speculation.”

Tsuneoka was a founding member of Hi-Standard in 1991. The three-piece rose to prominence in the late 90’s after signing to Fat Wreck Chords. He remained with the band until his untimely passing. We’ll be keeping Akira’s family, friends, and bandmates in our thoughts.”

Con questo breve comunicato i Hi-Standard, punk rock band giapponese con un passato sotto Fat Wreck, hanno annunciato la scomparsa del loro batterista Akira Tsuneoka, all’età di soli 51 anni.

La redazione di punkadeka si unisce al dolore di familiare, amici e fans.

RIP Akira