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I BLACK FLAG registrano nuovo materiale

byMatteo Paganelli
24 Marzo 2026
2 comments

La formazione 2026 dei Black Flag vede la presenza del fondatore Greg Ginn e dei giovani musicisti Max Zanelly, David Rodriguez e Bryce Weston.

Notizia di pochi giorni fa: la band è in studio di registrazione per registrare le batterie di alcuni nuovi pezzi: “went into the studio with Greg for a few days, got drums recorded for 40 songs and had a lot of fun with them, here’s a highlight of one of the crazier parts I came up with.”: queste le parole di Bryce Weston.

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