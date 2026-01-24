I GREEN DAY apriranno il Superbowl 2026

Il Superbowl, uno degli eventi se non l’evento sportivo più seguito al mondo, sarà aperto dai Green Day il prossimo 8 febbraio a Santa Clara, California.

Queste le parole di Billie Joe Armstrong: “We are super hyped to open Super Bowl 60 right in our backyard! We are honored to welcome the MVPs who’ve shaped the game and open the night for fans all over the world. Let’s have fun! Let’s get loud!”