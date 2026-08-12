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I RAMONES sulla Hollywood Walk of Fame

byMatteo Paganelli
12 Agosto 2026
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Il 2027 si aprirà con la celebrazione dei Ramones sulla Walk of Fame di Hollywood, Los Angeles, la via stellata più famosa del mondo.

La Walk of Fame Selection Committee e The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors hanno dato l’ annuncio motivando il tutto con queste parole: “This band stripped rock & roll down to its bones. Fast, loud, and full of raw energy: the Ramones”.

La leggendaria band di Forrest Hill sarà la prossima entrata nella celebre via di LA, assieme a Smashing Pumpkins e Linkin Park.

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