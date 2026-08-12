I RAMONES sulla Hollywood Walk of Fame

Il 2027 si aprirà con la celebrazione dei Ramones sulla Walk of Fame di Hollywood, Los Angeles, la via stellata più famosa del mondo.

La Walk of Fame Selection Committee e The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors hanno dato l’ annuncio motivando il tutto con queste parole: “This band stripped rock & roll down to its bones. Fast, loud, and full of raw energy: the Ramones”.

La leggendaria band di Forrest Hill sarà la prossima entrata nella celebre via di LA, assieme a Smashing Pumpkins e Linkin Park.