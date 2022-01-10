Anche Punkadeka.it utilizza i cookie per offrirti una migliore esperienza di navigazione. Leggi l'informativa

Jesse Michaels non esclude una reunion degli OPERATION IVY

byMatteo Paganelli
10 Gennaio 2022

Intervenuto al The Hard Time Podcast, Jesse Michaels, cantante dei seminali Operation Ivy, non esclude una reunion della ska punk band californiana.
Queste le sue parole:

“Well, for a long time we weren’t really talking,”
It wasn’t because there was bad blood, you know, we had issues when we broke up, but we’re all grown up now — but we’re just sort of in different worlds, you know? Like Rancid has their thing and I have my own weird life. So, for a long time, we just weren’t talking that much. And now we do. I see Tim [Armstrong] pretty frequently out here, and you know we get along, he’s a friend.
Because it involves different people and different factors, I can’t talk too much about that,” he continues.
“The only thing I will say is I don’t object to the idea. I don’t know if it can happen for various practical reasons, but I wouldn’t rule it out. But I really can’t say more than that because, the internet, you know? That’s not me hinting that it’s in the works or anything like that. Whatever I said is just gonna turn into a whole fucking thing.”

Non ci resta che attendere e incrociare le dita per quella che sarebbe una meravigliosa reunion di una band che in soli due anni di attività (1987-1989) ha segnato più generazioni di punk rockers in tutto il mondo.

L’artista californiano, noto anche per i suoi dipinti, ha messo on-line tutta una serie di lavori su tela che possono essere acquistati qui:
Home | Jesse Michaels (bigcartel.com)

