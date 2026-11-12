KEN CASEY dei DROPKICK MURPHYS intervista BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN

L’associazione non-profit Home of the Brave ha realizzato una collana di video nei quali artisti internazionali del mondo della musica intervistano altri grandi artisti a proposito delle scelerate politiche di Trump e della sua compagnia di criminali.

Il primo episodio vede Ken Casey, frontman dei Dropkick Murphys, intervistare il grande Boss Bruce Springsteen.

“America is an incredible place. I mean, I came from absolutely less than nothing. And I watched my parents struggle but build a life for themselves,” Bruce tells Ken. “I just grew up with a deep love and respect for what the country could be. And I believed it was part of my job to show the distance between American reality and the American dream. And to do my best to narrow that gap. That was my job here on planet Earth, if I had one.”

“If you grew up in the ‘60s, you grew up when music had a voice across the board. It came as part of what felt like your cultural responsibility. If you had a platform, you used it and you used it politically, and that was not controversial at the time. It was expected … So to me, music and politics, on some level, has always been intertwined … It’s an expression of freedom.”

Qui sotto il video completo.