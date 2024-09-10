34K
KILL LINCOLN: nuovo album fuori a fine settembre e primo singolo estratto

byMatteo Paganelli
10 Settembre 2024

Ottime notizie per tutti gli amanti dello ska-core: una delle band più interessanti degli ultimi anni, i Kill Lincoln, sta per pubblicare un nuovo album intitolato “No Normal”. L’album uscirà il prossimo 27 settembre per Bad Time Records, Caffeine Bomb Records e Pookout Records e qui sotto potete ascoltare il primo singolo estratto I’m Fine (I Lied).

