KOB FEST 2025

Sabato 11 ottobre 2025 torna il KOB FEST, appuntamento dedicato al punk rock e allo ska organizzato da Kob Records, storica etichetta indipendente veronese. L’evento si terrà al The Factory di San Martino Buon Albergo (Verona) e vedrà alternarsi sui due palchi, elettrico e semi-acustico, band che negli anni hanno collaborato con l’etichetta, tra produzioni discografiche e booking.
In programma, dalle 15 fino a notte inoltrata, si esibiranno The Orobians, Los Fastidios, FFD, Cantiniero, Ashpipe, Inerdzia, All Coasted, Nicolò Peter Punk, Mauri Clash & La Zia. I set si susseguiranno senza pause: al termine di un concerto, inizierà immediatamente quello successivo sull’altro palco.
L’apertura porte è prevista alle ore 14, con inizio concerti alle 15 puntuali.
ORARI / STAGE TIME:
ALL COASTED: 15:00 – 15:40 (Stage 1)
MAURI CLASH & LA ZIA (acoustic set): 15:50 – 16:10 (Stage 2)
INERDZIA: 16:20 – 17:00 (Stage 1)
CANTINIERO (acoustic set): 17:10 – 17:40 (Stage 2)
ASHPIPE: 17:50 – 18:30 (Stage 1)
MAURI CLASH & LA ZIA (acoustic set): 18:40 – 19:00 (Stage 2)
CANTINIERO: 19:10 – 19:50 (Stage 1)
LOS FASTIDIOS (acoustic set): 20:00 – 20:30 (Stage 2)
FFD: 20:40 – 21:30 (Stage 1)
ASHPIPE (acoustic set): 21:40 – 22:10 (Stage 2)
LOS FASTIDIOS: 22:20 – 23:20 (Stage 1)
NICOLO’ PETER PUNK (Acoustic Set): 23:30 – 00:00 (Stage 2)
THE OROBIANS: 00:10 – 01:10 (Stage 1)