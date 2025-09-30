KOB FEST 2025

Sabato 11 ottobre 2025 torna il KOB FEST, appuntamento dedicato al punk rock e allo ska organizzato da Kob Records, storica etichetta indipendente veronese. L’evento si terrà al The Factory di San Martino Buon Albergo (Verona) e vedrà alternarsi sui due palchi, elettrico e semi-acustico, band che negli anni hanno collaborato con l’etichetta, tra produzioni discografiche e booking.

In programma, dalle 15 fino a notte inoltrata, si esibiranno The Orobians, Los Fastidios, FFD, Cantiniero, Ashpipe, Inerdzia, All Coasted, Nicolò Peter Punk, Mauri Clash & La Zia. I set si susseguiranno senza pause: al termine di un concerto, inizierà immediatamente quello successivo sull’altro palco.

L’apertura porte è prevista alle ore 14, con inizio concerti alle 15 puntuali.

ORARI / STAGE TIME:

ALL COASTED: 15:00 – 15:40 (Stage 1)

MAURI CLASH & LA ZIA (acoustic set): 15:50 – 16:10 (Stage 2)

INERDZIA: 16:20 – 17:00 (Stage 1)

CANTINIERO (acoustic set): 17:10 – 17:40 (Stage 2)

ASHPIPE: 17:50 – 18:30 (Stage 1)

MAURI CLASH & LA ZIA (acoustic set): 18:40 – 19:00 (Stage 2)

CANTINIERO: 19:10 – 19:50 (Stage 1)

LOS FASTIDIOS (acoustic set): 20:00 – 20:30 (Stage 2)

FFD: 20:40 – 21:30 (Stage 1)

ASHPIPE (acoustic set): 21:40 – 22:10 (Stage 2)

LOS FASTIDIOS: 22:20 – 23:20 (Stage 1)

NICOLO’ PETER PUNK (Acoustic Set): 23:30 – 00:00 (Stage 2)

THE OROBIANS: 00:10 – 01:10 (Stage 1)