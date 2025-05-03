LEFTOVER CRACK: nuovo pezzo contro la brutalità dell’imperialismo occidentale

Nuovo pezzo Slayer-style in casa Leftover Crack. La distopica punk band di NYC ci presenta White Guilt Atrocity Quilt, pezzo che si scaglia contro le brutali politiche espansionistiche occidentali.

Queste le parole di presentazione del frontman Sturgeon:

“The new song by Leftöver Crack is about the history of the white self-proclaimed Americans and the injustice, displacement, genocide, rape, disease, enslavement, human commodification and trafficking, cruelty, brutality, exploitation, broken promises and vilification of the native indigenous population and the populations of African countries for the benefit of the privileged class and rich “elite” whites that behave no differently than the Europeans that forced them to seek a new world where they could live in peace and with the freedom to practice their religions and where they refused to pay financial tribute to British royalty only to demand that the subjugated peoples of this county fatten their own oligarchal coffers and bow down to their own demented dynasty’s while presenting a facade of caring about those that have been destroyed in their scorched wake.”

Qui sotto il pezzo, disponibile solo in digitale.