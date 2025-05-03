Punkadeka festival 2025
34K
30K
ISCRIVITI!
The Latest

LEFTOVER CRACK: nuovo pezzo contro la brutalità dell’imperialismo occidentale

byMatteo Paganelli
3 Maggio 2025
No comments

Nuovo pezzo Slayer-style in casa Leftover Crack. La distopica punk band di NYC ci presenta White Guilt Atrocity Quilt, pezzo che si scaglia contro le brutali politiche espansionistiche occidentali.

Queste le parole di presentazione del frontman Sturgeon:
“The new song by Leftöver Crack is about the history of the white self-proclaimed Americans and the injustice, displacement, genocide, rape, disease, enslavement, human commodification and trafficking, cruelty, brutality, exploitation, broken promises and vilification of the native indigenous population and the populations of African countries for the benefit of the privileged class and rich “elite” whites that behave no differently than the Europeans that forced them to seek a new world where they could live in peace and with the freedom to practice their religions and where they refused to pay financial tribute to British royalty only to demand that the subjugated peoples of this county fatten their own oligarchal coffers and bow down to their own demented dynasty’s while presenting a facade of caring about those that have been destroyed in their scorched wake.”

Qui sotto il pezzo, disponibile solo in digitale.

0
0
0
0
Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito utilizza Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come vengono elaborati i dati derivati dai commenti.

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news direttamente nella tua inbox!

Iscriviti alla newsletter, inserisci la tua email:

Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03) NO SPAM! Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.

Previous Article

Nuovo album per i THE DIRTY NIL: ascolta il primo singolo estratto

byMatteo Paganelli
Spotify Playlist
Potrebbe interessarti..
LEGGI TUTTO

BUONTORNATI SHANDON!

Questo sabato ritornano gli Shandon! L’attesa prima data al Live di Trezzo è la prima dopo il tour…
Mediapartnership: mediapartnership
Total
0
Share

Cosa aspetti?

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news di Punkadeka.it direttamente nella tua inbox!

Inserisci la tua email


Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03)
NO SPAM!
Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.