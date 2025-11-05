LESS THAN JAKE: 25 anni di “Borders & Boundaries”. Ristampa celebrativa in uscita per Fat Wreck Chords

25 anni e non sentirli: sembra una frase retorica, ma non lo è. Almeno in questo caso. “Borders & Boundaries” dei Less Than Jake compie 25 anni e, per l’occasione, la mitica ska punk band di Gainesville pubblicherà una ristampa speciale per Fat Wreck Chords.

Originariamente uscito nel 2000, il quarto album dei LTJ verrà ristampato in doppio Lp e conterrà ben 6 versioni demo mai pubblicate prima.

“Look What Happened! It’s hard to believe that it’s been 25 years since we released “Borders and Boundaries” on FAT Wreck Chords. We are both honoured and humbled that this album means as much to our fans as it does to us. We have added some never-before-heard demos and couldn’t be more excited to share the reissue of this classic Less Than Jake release with you once again!”: queste le parole di presentazione della band.

Qui sotto i bundle disponibili.

Less Than Jake