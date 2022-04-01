Membri di MXPX, BAD COP/BAD COP e ZEBRAHEAD lanciano la cover di “Nothing in The Dark” dei MERCY MUSIC

“With how competitive this industry can be, we realize we’re lucky to be doing this after all this time, on our schedule, on our terms, and that most don’t get to that point. I don’t think an opening slot helps a younger band the way they used to. The world is changing and how we learn about music and consume music is changing so fast. So we convinced our friends to try something new with us to help a younger band. This one’s written by the opener of the shows we’re all playing together, we didn’t even tell them we were doing it!!! Stacey, Ali, and Adrian were stoked to get involved, and honestly to them I say, thank you for trying one of our crazy ideas!!! To you guys, I say thank you for listening, and go listen to Mercy Music!!!”

Con queste parole Mike Herrera degli MxPx commenta l’uscita del video di Nothing in The Dark, pezzo dei Mercy Music interpretato dallo stesso leader della punk rock band californiana assieme a Stacey Dee delle Bad Cop/Bad Cop e Ali Tabatabaee degli Zebrahead.

Qui sotto il video.