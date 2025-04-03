Mondo Bizarro Fest 10 all’Arci Dallò!

(scroll down for the english version).

Mondo Bizarro Fest e Arci Dallò sono orgogliosi di presentarvi la decima edizione a cadenza annuale del “MONDO BIZARRO FEST”, una serata all’insegna del punk rock in onore ai leggendari Ramones che partirà dall’aperitivo per finire a tarda notte.

Mondo Bizarro Fest and “Arci Dallò punk rock house” are proud to present the 10th edition of “Mondo Bizarro FEST” on April 5th 2025, an annual punk rock party from the happy hour (it runs from 7.00pm until 10.00pm) until the wee hours of the morning.

Dj set punk rock infected by Ramones and not only by Mondo Bizarro Fest.

– Maybe Wonders (punk rock from Castelfranco)

– Rubber Room (punk rock from Milan IT)

– Retarded (punk from Voghera IT)

– The Sobers (punk rock from Marseille)

Aperitivo Dj-set Only RAMONES Only RAMONES

Admission is by donation but Arci Card is required, and you can purchase it directly to the venue.

The evening will be held in the event of bad weather.

Flyer artwork by

Come and support your punk rock scene!

Gabba Gabba Hey!