Mondo Bizarro Fest 10 all’Arci Dallò!

MONDO BIZARRO FEST vol. 10: sì, siamo arrivati alla decima edizione!!!
(scroll down for the english version).
April 5th 2025 from 7.00pm at Arci Dallò in Castiglione delle Stiviere (MN) Italy!!!
Mondo Bizarro Fest e Arci Dallò sono orgogliosi di presentarvi la decima edizione a cadenza annuale del “MONDO BIZARRO FEST”, una serata all’insegna del punk rock in onore ai leggendari Ramones che partirà dall’aperitivo per finire a tarda notte.
Sarà un Mondo Bizarro Fest Vol. 10 da ricordare negli anni…GABBA GABBA HEY PUNK ROCKERS
Ecco il programma della serata:
Aperitivo a suon di SOLO RAMONES SOLO RAMONES
Acoustic shows:
– The Sobers (punk rock da Marseille)
Sul palco in elettrico:
– Retarded (punk rock da Voghera)
– Rubber Room (punk rock da Milano)
– Maybe Wonders (punk rock da Castelfranco)
Dj set punk rock infettato dai Ramones e non solo a cura di Mondo Bizarro Fest.
Per informazioni: www.arcicastiglione.it
La serata si terrà anche in caso di maltempo.
Per eventuali info sul pernottamento: [email protected]
Evento ad offerta libera rivolto all? soci? Arci.
Info su circolo e tesseramento su www.arcicastiglione.it/tesseramento
Flyer artwork by Giulia Novali
Venite e supportate la vostra scena punk rock.
Gabba Gabba Hey!
Mondo Bizarro Fest and “Arci Dallò punk rock house” are proud to present the 10th edition of “Mondo Bizarro FEST” on April 5th 2025, an annual punk rock party from the happy hour (it runs from 7.00pm until 10.00pm) until the wee hours of the morning.
Evening Schedule:
Aperitivo Dj-set Only RAMONES Only RAMONES
Acoustic shows:
– The Sobers (punk rock from Marseille)
Electric shows:
– Retarded (punk from Voghera IT)
– Rubber Room (punk rock from Milan IT)
– Maybe Wonders (punk rock from Castelfranco)
Dj set punk rock infected by Ramones and not only by Mondo Bizarro Fest.
INFO: [email protected]
Admission is by donation but Arci Card is required, and you can purchase it directly to the venue.
The evening will be held in the event of bad weather.
Flyer artwork by
Come and support your punk rock scene!
Gabba Gabba Hey!