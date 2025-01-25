“NEVER AGAIN”: compilation punk a sostegno del POPOLO PALESTINESE

Segnaliamo con piacere il comunicato degli amici di Advance Records riguardo a una bellissima iniziativa in sostegno al popolo palestinese, martoriato dalla politica assassina di Israele: “Never Again” è un doppio vinile uscito per Advance Records, FOAD Records e No Romance Records e vede la partecipazione di, tra gli altri, Uk Subs, The Restarts, The Defects e tanti altri.
A punk compilation about the horrors faced by the people of Palestine right now and related events. All proceeds from this album are going to MAP: Medical Aid for Palestinians who are a charity working on the ground in Gaza offering medical support and now also feeding the starving.
The double album, on red, green, black and white splattered vinyl is available for presale for just £30. After production it will cost £45. The album is available on CD for £20. It will also be available digitally for £20
It has 32 songs provided by 32 big bands and small from right across the genre of punk music.
Any monies paid over and above the asking price will be treat as ‘donations’ – those donations will be match funded and go towards the production cost of the album. It is the intention that ALL of the production costs are paid through donations so that ALL of the monies the album make can go to MAP. All the songs and artwork on this album were donated by the respective bands and many more have worked behind the scenes to pull this album together”
Tracklist:
Side 1
1. Gutter Folk – Never Again
2. UK Subs – Holy Land
3. Heed Case – WTFH
4. The Restarts – Uprising
5. Gevaudan Dogs – 32 minutes
6. The Defects – Pawn takes Queen
7. Zero Tolerance – Watching the TV
8. Violent Solution – Vortex of the Mind
Side 2
9. Jess Silk – Hold off on your bombs
10. The Hate – Gaza Babies
11. Wonk Unit – Judas Betrayers
12. The Inklings – War Stories
13. In Evil Hour – Predators
14. Queer of Hearts – Rich Mans Law
15. Croteaus – Hostile
16. Headstone Horrors – Resist
Side 3
17. Steve Ignorant with Paranoid Visions – War (Rat Scabies Mix)
18. Half Naked Headline – Active Duty
19. Angelic Upstarts – Until Palestine is Free
20. All Out Attack – Ceasefire Now
21. Vice Squad – Born in War
22. Kickback Generation – Riptide Refugee
23. Oi Polloi – They shoot children don’t they
24. Fuzzbats – Arabian Gum
Side 4
25. Casual Nausea – Demons
26. The New Normal – Eradication/Damnation
27. The Lee Harvey’s – One Way In, One Way Out
28. Healthy Junkies – Rebellion
29. Arcadian Shadows – It’s You
30. Waxy – blood lust
31. Rota 54 – “Quando as estrelas caem” (When the stars fall down”)
32. Gnasher – Killer Drones
Per info:
https://advanceukshop.bigcartel.com/product/various-artists-ceasefire-now-double-album?fbclid=IwY2xjawIAY31leHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHVmBtIuGwkIoAWlJvBFvaxIo2ISNdO_jdnD55nhe7flTJiPGEOGtpCHjuA_aem_6ON92luJ_qihScGFPlWQXw