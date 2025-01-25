“NEVER AGAIN”: compilation punk a sostegno del POPOLO PALESTINESE

Segnaliamo con piacere il comunicato degli amici di Advance Records riguardo a una bellissima iniziativa in sostegno al popolo palestinese, martoriato dalla politica assassina di Israele: “Never Again” è un doppio vinile uscito per Advance Records, FOAD Records e No Romance Records e vede la partecipazione di, tra gli altri, Uk Subs, The Restarts, The Defects e tanti altri.

A punk compilation about the horrors faced by the people of Palestine right now and related events. All proceeds from this album are going to MAP: Medical Aid for Palestinians who are a charity working on the ground in Gaza offering medical support and now also feeding the starving.

The double album, on red, green, black and white splattered vinyl is available for presale for just £30. After production it will cost £45. The album is available on CD for £20. It will also be available digitally for £20

It has 32 songs provided by 32 big bands and small from right across the genre of punk music.

Any monies paid over and above the asking price will be treat as ‘donations’ – those donations will be match funded and go towards the production cost of the album. It is the intention that ALL of the production costs are paid through donations so that ALL of the monies the album make can go to MAP. All the songs and artwork on this album were donated by the respective bands and many more have worked behind the scenes to pull this album together”

Tracklist:

Side 1

1. Gutter Folk – Never Again

2. UK Subs – Holy Land

3. Heed Case – WTFH

4. The Restarts – Uprising

5. Gevaudan Dogs – 32 minutes

6. The Defects – Pawn takes Queen

7. Zero Tolerance – Watching the TV

8. Violent Solution – Vortex of the Mind

Side 2

9. Jess Silk – Hold off on your bombs

10. The Hate – Gaza Babies

11. Wonk Unit – Judas Betrayers

12. The Inklings – War Stories

13. In Evil Hour – Predators

14. Queer of Hearts – Rich Mans Law

15. Croteaus – Hostile

16. Headstone Horrors – Resist

Side 3

17. Steve Ignorant with Paranoid Visions – War (Rat Scabies Mix)

18. Half Naked Headline – Active Duty

19. Angelic Upstarts – Until Palestine is Free

20. All Out Attack – Ceasefire Now

21. Vice Squad – Born in War

22. Kickback Generation – Riptide Refugee

23. Oi Polloi – They shoot children don’t they

24. Fuzzbats – Arabian Gum

Side 4

25. Casual Nausea – Demons

26. The New Normal – Eradication/Damnation

27. The Lee Harvey’s – One Way In, One Way Out

28. Healthy Junkies – Rebellion

29. Arcadian Shadows – It’s You

30. Waxy – blood lust

31. Rota 54 – “Quando as estrelas caem” (When the stars fall down”)

32. Gnasher – Killer Drones

Per info:

https://advanceukshop.bigcartel.com/product/various-artists-ceasefire-now-double-album?fbclid=IwY2xjawIAY31leHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHVmBtIuGwkIoAWlJvBFvaxIo2ISNdO_jdnD55nhe7flTJiPGEOGtpCHjuA_aem_6ON92luJ_qihScGFPlWQXw