NICK OLIVIERI è il nuovo cantante dei BL’AST

“Nick OLiveri on Vocals for BL’AST! After Clifford chose to step aside Nick stepped up. Nick ripped bass, guitar and now vocals for BL’AST! Nick rules and is much appreciated! New music and gigs are in the works!!! Onward & upward. BL’AST! We wish Cliff all the best! Nothing but BL’AST! love. Get ready for Nick to bring a ripping new chapter.”

Con queste parole i Bl’ast, punk rock band di Santa Cruz, hanno annunciato che Nick Oliviero (Queens of The Stone Age, The Dwarves, Mondo Generator) è il loro nuovo cantante.

Attendiamo uscite ufficiali con Nick Olivieri frontman dei Bl’ast.