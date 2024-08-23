Novità in casa PROPAGANDHI

”Here’s us looking sharp @privateearrecording with engineer @jppetersmusic and asssistant engineer Catie celebrating shortly after having our minds blown witnessing Jordo rip it up on his mighty drums! This next record is going to be top notch!! “We want more drum fills, please! How about a really long wicked roll that goes into two more rolls and then into another super roll, thanks!”

Con queste parole i Propagandhi hanno annunciato di essere in studio di registrazione e di aver comunciato i lavori per il nuovo album, successore di “Victory Lap” del 2017.

Restate sintonizzati per ulteriori news.