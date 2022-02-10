Nuova compilation per gli UNDERTONES

Una delle più importanti punk rock band della storia sta per pubblicare una nuova raccolta: stiamo parlando dei nordirlandesi Undertones che, il prossimo 11 marzo, pubblicheranno “Dig What You Need”, una compilation di 13 pezzi che conterrà alcune tracce di “Get What You Need” del 2003 e “Dig Yourself Deep” del 2007.

Questa la tracklist:

LATO A

1. Thrill Me

2. Enough

3. Here Comes The Rain

4. She’s So Sweet

5. Fight My Corner

6. You Can’t say That

7. We All Talked About You

LATO B

1. Oh Please

2. Dig Yourself Deep

3. Winter Sun

4. I Need Your Love The Way It Used To Be

5. I’m Recommending Me

6. Joyland

L’ultimo lavoro degli Undertones, “Dig Yourself Deep”, è uscito nel 2007 per Cooking Vinyl.