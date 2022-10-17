Nuova puntata di “Punk On The Rocks” sulle frequenze di Radio Città Aperta!

Lunedì 17 ottobre nuova puntata di Punk on the Rocks con Eleonora Tagliafico sulle frequenze di Radio Città Aperta dalle h18 alle 20.
• Gli Shots in the Dark nascono a Roma nel 1999, proponendo brani originali che viaggiano fra sonorità foundation, ska, rocksteady, early reggae, soul e rhythm and blues. Hanno condiviso palchi con artisti del calibro di Skatalites, Laurel Aitken, Derrick Morgan, Johnny Clarke, The Selecters, New York Ska Jazz Ensemble, The Trojans, Banda Bassotti, Bad Manners, The Aggrolites e hanno accompagnato come backing band i live di artisti come Roy “Mr.Symarip” Ellis, Gaz Mayall e Dr. Ring-Ding. Il 17 settembre 2022 la prestigiosa etichetta spagnola Liquidator Music pubblica il terzo album della band, l’LP intitolato Chicken Blues.