Nuova puntata di “Punk On The Rocks” sulle frequenze di Radio Città Aperta!

Lunedì 17 ottobre nuova puntata di Punk on the Rocks con Eleonora Tagliafico sulle frequenze di Radio Città Aperta dalle h18 alle 20.



Punk on the Rocks è la sottorubrica di Rocktrotter sul punk/hardcore.

Ci saranno le interviste a:

– h18,15 Shots in the Dark

– h18,40 HiThanks

– h19 Nicolò dei Peter Punk

– h19,30 Bambole di Pezza

• Gli Shots in the Dark nascono a Roma nel 1999, proponendo brani originali che viaggiano fra sonorità foundation, ska, rocksteady, early reggae, soul e rhythm and blues. Hanno condiviso palchi con artisti del calibro di Skatalites, Laurel Aitken, Derrick Morgan, Johnny Clarke, The Selecters, New York Ska Jazz Ensemble, The Trojans, Banda Bassotti, Bad Manners, The Aggrolites e hanno accompagnato come backing band i live di artisti come Roy “Mr.Symarip” Ellis, Gaz Mayall e Dr. Ring-Ding. Il 17 settembre 2022 la prestigiosa etichetta spagnola Liquidator Music pubblica il terzo album della band, l’LP intitolato Chicken Blues.

• Il progetto HiThanks nasce a fine 2016 dalle ceneri dei Fine99 (Indiebox/Music Manor), in particolar modo da un connubio tra amici reduci dei progetti precedenti, Gabri (Fine99) e Dani (Let Me Inn). Durante la prima pandemia Covid la band si chiude in studio per scrivere e registrare nuovi brani ed a Febbraio 2022 firmano il primo contratto di management con Sorry Mom! con cui si lavora alla pubblicazione del primi singoli e del primo album. Il 24 giugno esce il singolo “113 passi ”.

• Nicolò dei Peter Punk è un progetto che nasce come solista, e poi pian piano integrato in duo e in full band. Dopo un tour di 42 date che vede toccare molte città d’Italia e dopo la presenza al Punk a Day a bologna in compagnia di Punkreas, Derozer, Shandon e Paolino Paperino Band, inizia una carrellata di singoli con molti featuring, tra cui Los Fastidios, Radiosboro, Derozer, Dari e altri in arrivo disponibili sui social e Spotify. Il progetto contiene anche i brani storici dei Peter Punk, tra cui A letto con Selen, Il buffone di corte, Giuseppe, Impossibile, Ragazza Speciale e altri. In versione full band o in duo si sta stilando il tour che è iniziato a Pordenone, Bergamo, Monastier e sarà il 22 ottobre a Roma presso il Dissesto Cult e poi continuerà a Nimis (Udine), Reggio Emilia, Bolzano, Milano