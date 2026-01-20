34K
37K
ISCRIVITI!
The Latest

Nuovo album per le VIAL, punk rock band di Minneapolis

byMatteo Paganelli
20 Gennaio 2026
No comments
  • Minneapolis è tristemente diventata lo scenario dell’ennesima brutalità poliziesca del governo di quel farabutto chiamato Donald Trump, ma è anche la città di origine delle Vial, giovane punk rock band attiva dal 2019.
    Il power trio ha annunciato l’uscita di un nuovo album intitolato “Hellhound”.
    L’album uscirà il prossimo 20 marzo per Trout Hole Records e qui sotto potete ascoltare il singolo estratto Never Been Better.

”Today was supposed to be the day we were supposed to tell you about our new record but our minds are now 100% on our neighbor who was shot and killed by federal immigration officers in Minneapolis yesterday. 

This was NOT self-defense. This was MURDER. FUCK ICE! 

Please donate to the GoFundMe if you have the means, and watch out for your immigrant neighbors. Love you all.”

0
0
0
0
Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito utilizza Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come vengono elaborati i dati derivati dai commenti.

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news direttamente nella tua inbox!

Iscriviti alla newsletter, inserisci la tua email:

Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03) NO SPAM! Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.

Previous Article

HOW MUCH ART: nuova punk hardcore band con il chitarrista dei GEL

byMatteo Paganelli
Next Article

Madbeat -The Midnight Souls: quando il punk guarda oltre senza dimenticare da dove viene

byDeka
A proposito di Trout Hole Records...
Spotify Playlist
Potrebbe interessarti..
I PROSSIMI CONCERTI
Gen 20
The Real McKenzies | Live in Milan
Legend Club Milano
Gen 21
//THE REAL MCKENZIES LIVE AT DRUNK/Opening:ZECKYBOYS//
via brodolini 24, Morrovalle, Marche
Gen 22
The Real McKenzies ( Celtic Punk from Canada since 1992 ) + T-Rex Squad in concerto !
Via Agnini 2/D, Finale Emilia, Emilia-Romagna
Gen 23
MADBEAT – The Midnight Souls – Live Magnolia (MI) + Guest
Circolo Magnolia
Gen 24
Sara’s Bday Party -SUD DISORDER – TRAUMA – CRANKED / HC
C.S.A. Mattone Rosso
Gen 24
Plakkaggio “Cosmo” Release party @Daste | Bergamo |opening Menagramo & Crancy Crock
Daste Bergamo
Gen 24
Seed’n’Feed 30th Anniversary
Via Fosso Matelli 1 int 26, Viareggio, Toscana
Gen 24
GANG & THE DRUNK BUTCHERS @ LnD
Cellino
Mediapartnership: mediapartnership
Total
0
Share

Cosa aspetti?

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news di Punkadeka.it direttamente nella tua inbox!

Inserisci la tua email


Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03)
NO SPAM!
Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.