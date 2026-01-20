Nuovo album per le VIAL, punk rock band di Minneapolis

Minneapolis è tristemente diventata lo scenario dell’ennesima brutalità poliziesca del governo di quel farabutto chiamato Donald Trump, ma è anche la città di origine delle Vial, giovane punk rock band attiva dal 2019.

Il power trio ha annunciato l’uscita di un nuovo album intitolato “Hellhound”.

L’album uscirà il prossimo 20 marzo per Trout Hole Records e qui sotto potete ascoltare il singolo estratto Never Been Better.

”Today was supposed to be the day we were supposed to tell you about our new record but our minds are now 100% on our neighbor who was shot and killed by federal immigration officers in Minneapolis yesterday.

This was NOT self-defense. This was MURDER. FUCK ICE!

Please donate to the GoFundMe if you have the means, and watch out for your immigrant neighbors. Love you all.”