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Nuovo album solista per STEPHEN EGERTON

byMatteo Paganelli
26 Agosto 2026
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Stefen Egerton, chitarrista dei Descendents e degli All, ha annunciato che il prossimo 11 settembre farà uscire, completamente autoprodotto, un nuovo album solista intitolato “I Think You Are Overthinking”.

Queste le parole di presentazione dello stesso Egerton:

This has been a long time in the making, and started when my wife, Natalie, gifted me studio time at Abbey Road (yes, THAT Abbey Road) for my 60th birthday.”

Qui sotto potete ascoltare Stay Home, primo singolo estratto.

https://stephenegerton.bandcamp.com/album/i-think-youre-overthinking-this

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