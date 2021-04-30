Nuovo Ep per i PULLEY

Una delle più importanti punk rock band USA degli anni ’90 ha pubblicato un nuovo ep: stiamo parlando di “Different Things”, ep acustico dei Pulley.

L’album, in formato 10″ (e digitale), esce oggi per SBAM Records in vinile colorato.

Qui sotto il comunicato della punk rock label austriaca.

You can’t really talk about skatepunk – or baseball punk – without coming across California hardcore punkers Pulley at some point. They released epic albums on legendary Bad Religion label Epitaph Records and released their last full length in 2016. Now they announce an acoustic EP to be released in less than a month.

Furious, fast punk has always been a Pulley special. Mix it with California melodies and some serious production and you have one of the best bands around. SBÄM is releasing stuff that has never been on vinyl before in exclusive colours plus Pulley’s acoustic album.

The idea to play their songs differently came up years ago, the start of the recording by the very beginning of the Covid-19 crisis. A few livestreams and acoustic sessions showed the concept is accepted by fans really well and SBÄM did not take long to put the acoustic tracks together on a special acoustic album. All tracks are from Pulley’s first album “Esteem Drive Engine” – a classic in new disguise.

The Southern California punk revival band Pulley was formed upon vocalist Scott Radinsky’s departure from Ten Foot Pole, brought about by that band’s desire for a singer with a full-time focus on music (Radinsky is also a major-league relief pitcher and has played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, among others). Pulley sent through some lineup changes over the years, starting off with ex-members of Ten Foot Pole and Strung Out as well as bassist Matt Riddle of Face To Face who joined No Use For A Name after the first album. Esteem Drive Engine was released by Epitaph in 1999.

L’ultimo lavoro della band di Simi Valley, “No Change in The Weather”, è uscito per la Cyber Tracks Records di Hefe dei Nofx nel 2016.