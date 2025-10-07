Nuovo pezzo online per gli ALKALINE TRIO: guarda il video di “Bleeding Out”

Dopo Oblivion è tempo di un nuovo pezzo per gli Alkaline Trio: stiamo parlando di Bleeding Out, nuova canzone del punk rock trio di Chicago.

Qui sotto potete vederne il video.

Bleeding Out fa parte di un 7″ disponibile in digitale e in formato vinile sullo store della Rise Records, etichetta che si è occupata dell’uscita del nuovo singolo, del precedente Oblivion e di un terzo 45 giri che uscirà prossimamente.

Il nuovo singolo fa inoltre parte di una sessione di registrazione con Travis Barker, batterista dei Blink 182 e produttore dei nuovi pezzi degli AK3.

Matt Skiba:

The release of the new songs we did with Travis Barker and Adam Hawkins mirrors the recording process. We’re releasing them in the order in which we recorded them, which I feel mirrors the excitement and energy felt in the studio when we were writing and recording them. ‘Bleeding Out’ has an energy and a spontaneity that reflects the vibe in the studio as accurately as anything could. I’m really excited to share this song with our fellow earthlings. You can sing and dance along to it, and sadly, it’s a song of our time.”

Dan Adriano:

Really proud to announce our next offering in this three-single series, ‘Bleeding Out.’ Matt’s demo really did a lot of the heavy lifting as we could all tell right away what kind of song it was going to be and we just started to groove. Travis instantly had great ideas about the instrumentation and harmonies, the candy – if you will. And I think the organic way it came together is really apparent in the fun and dancey flow of the song.”

Atom Willard:

“‘Bleeding Out’ is easily one of the funnest songs to play that I’ve ever recorded… I get to do all kinds of great stuff throughout, and I’m honestly just so proud of how it came out. Matt and Travis both had some killer ideas that made their way into post-choruses and outro. Super fun to make, super fun to play.”