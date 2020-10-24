Nuovo pezzo per i DIRECT HIT!

Nuovo pezzo in casa Direct Hit!.

La punk rock band di Milwaukee ha rilasciato la demo di Have You Seen It? che potete ascoltare qui sotto:

https://directhit.bandcamp.com/track/have-you-seen-it-demo?from=embed

La canzone farà parte di una nuova novella grafica creata proprio dalla punk band.

Queste le parole di presentazione del progetto di Nick Woods:

“The song outlines the start of a new graphic novel created by Nick Woods, Walker Dubois, Jenny Lapham, and Dylan Brown and new songs will accompany each of the book’s initial 12 chapters, following the story of a powerful, but sheltered teenager and her robotic caretaker, Partner, as they leave home to find their origins in Earth’s distant future”.

Attendendo ulteriori news, riascoltiamoci l’ultimo album da studio dei Direct Hit! “Crown of Nothing”, uscito nel 2018 per Fat Wreck Chords: