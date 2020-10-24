23K
9K
0
Magari ti interessa..

Nuovo pezzo per i DIRECT HIT!

byMatteo Paganelli
24 Ottobre 2020
Nuovo pezzo per i DIRECT HIT!

Nuovo pezzo in casa Direct Hit!.
La punk rock band di Milwaukee ha rilasciato la demo di Have You Seen It? che potete ascoltare qui sotto:
https://directhit.bandcamp.com/track/have-you-seen-it-demo?from=embed

La canzone farà parte di una nuova novella grafica creata proprio dalla punk band.
Queste le parole di presentazione del progetto di Nick Woods:
“The song outlines the start of a new graphic novel created by Nick Woods, Walker Dubois, Jenny Lapham, and Dylan Brown and new songs will accompany each of the book’s initial 12 chapters, following the story of a powerful, but sheltered teenager and her robotic caretaker, Partner, as they leave home to find their origins in Earth’s distant future”.

Attendendo ulteriori news, riascoltiamoci l’ultimo album da studio dei Direct Hit! “Crown of Nothing”, uscito nel 2018 per Fat Wreck Chords:

0
0
0
0
Potrebbe interessarti..

DIRECT HIT! al lavoro per il nuovo album

I Direct Hit! ci fanno sapere che sono cominciati i lavori per il nuovo album. ... Read more

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Previous Article
Nuovo 7" di KEPI GHOULIE

Nuovo 7" di KEPI GHOULIE

byMatteo Paganelli
Potrebbe interessarti..
Punkadeka 20 anni di DIY ..il libro
Dai un occhio a...
Total
0
Share

Cosa aspetti?

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news di Punkadeka.it direttamente nella tua inbox!



Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03)
NO SPAM!
Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.
X
X