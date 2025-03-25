Punkadeka festival 2025
Nuovo pezzo per i tedeschi DONOTS

byMatteo Paganelli
25 Marzo 2025
Le leggende del punk rock tedesco Donots hanno pubblicato un nuovo singolo intitolato Allein Zu Allein.

Queste le parole di presentazione della band:

“Everything went hand in hand during the creation of “Allein zu allein”: even in the early stages of recording, the entire studio staff had a pleasantly thick lump in their throats and various moist eyes – not because Guido was cooking garlic with garlic at the kitchen counter again, but because the right words met the right feeling set to music – the moment of sudden calm in the first chorus is an example of this.

In addition, the song plays all the trump cards and calling cards of our acoustic record with a crazy ease, which is why it has virtually committed itself to the opener position on “Schwert aus Holz”.”

Nessun anacronismo: Paranoia e Potere, dopo 30 anni è più attuale che mai!

byLisa Vavassori
